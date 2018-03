BRIEF-Hertz Global Holdings Announces Proposed €500 Mln Private Offering of Senior Notes

March 5 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc:

* HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED €500 MILLION PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES BY HERTZ HOLDINGS NETHERLANDS B.V.

* HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC - ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM ISSUANCE OF NOTES TO REDEEM ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING 4.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019​

* HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC - ‍ INTENDS TO USE ANY ADDITIONAL PROCEEDS TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS EUROPEAN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)