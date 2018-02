BRIEF-Hertz Global Holdings Reports Q4 Adjusted Loss Per Share $0.77

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc:

* HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 AND FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.77

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.42

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 4 PERCENT TO $2.1 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.60, REVENUE VIEW $2.06 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX REFORM RESULTED IN COMPANY RECORDING AN ESTIMATED NET BENEFIT OF $679 MILLION

* “IN 2018, WE EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED PROGRESS FROM OUR U.S. IMPROVEMENT PROGRAMS”

* HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS - “ALSO WILL HAVE ELEVATED INVESTMENTS THROUGHOUT YEAR AS WE IMPLEMENT SEVERAL, MAJOR TECHNOLOGY CONVERSIONS”

* BY 2019, SHOULD BEGIN TO EVOLVE TOWARD A MORE COMPETITIVE EARNINGS PROFILE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: