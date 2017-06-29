BRIEF-Hertz says exercised right to reduce amount of available commitments under senior secured revolving credit facility

June 29 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc

* Hertz global holdings - hertz corp took steps to utilize portion of proceeds from issuance of 7.625% senior second priority secured notes due 2022

* Hertz global -unit funded about $255 million of proceeds to pay principal, applicable premium in connection with redemption of 4.25% senior notes due 2018​

* Hertz global holdings inc - exercised right to reduce amount of available commitments under senior secured revolving credit facility by $150 million