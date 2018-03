Feb 28 (Reuters) - Heska Corp:

* HESKA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 8.9 PERCENT TO $36 MILLION

* ‍Q4 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $0.63​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.57, REVENUE VIEW $41.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REPORTED ‍Q4 NET LOSS OF $0.14 PER SHARE INCLUDING $0.77 NON-CASH CHARGE FOR U.S. TAX REFORM​

* ‍BASELINE TARGET FOR 2018 IS FOR ABOUT 7% CONSOLIDATED REVENUES GROWTH​

* HESKA - ‍BASELINE TARGET FOR 2018 ASSUMES GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION OF +30 TO +50 BPS & POSITIVE INVENTORY TURN TRENDS​