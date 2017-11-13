FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hess issues statement on impact from incident at Shell Enchilada platform in Gulf of Mexico
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Myanmar
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
Cricket
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 13, 2017 / 12:49 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Hess issues statement on impact from incident at Shell Enchilada platform in Gulf of Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Hess Corp

* Hess issues statement on impact from incident at shell enchilada platform in gulf of Mexico

* Hess Corp - ‍Hess production is shut in at its Baldpate, Conger and Penn State fields​

* Hess Corp - ‍all production coming into garden banks gas pipeline system also remains shut in until further notice​

* Hess Corp - ‍production is also shut in at Shell-operated Llano field​

* Hess Corp - ‍released statement about impact on its operations resulting from fire at Shell Enchilada platform in Gulf of Mexico​

* Hess Corp - ‍Hess production at Baldpate, Conger, Llano and Penn State​ fields is approximately 30 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.