BRIEF-Hess Midstream Partners Lp Sees 2018 Net Income Of $335-$360 Million

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hess Midstream Partners Lp:

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES 2018 GUIDANCE AND 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP -SEES 2018 NET INCOME OF $335-$360 MILLION

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP -SEES 2018 GAS GATHERING VOLUMES OF 240-250 MILLION STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY (MMSCF/D)

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ESTIMATES DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO RANGE BETWEEN $87 MILLION AND $92 MILLION

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ‍CRUDE OIL GATHERING VOLUMES ARE ANTICIPATED TO AVERAGE 75 TO 85 MBO/D IN 2018​

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - SEES 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET, INCLUDING EQUITY INVESTMENTS, OF $330 MILLION GROSS, $66 MILLION NET TO HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ‍CRUDE OIL TERMINALING VOLUMES ARE EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 85 TO 95 MBO/D IN 2018​

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - FULL YEAR 2018 VOLUMES ARE ANTICIPATED TO GROW SIGNIFICANTLY VERSUS 2017

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - BAKKEN IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE CAPITAL EFFICIENT PRODUCTION GROWTH OF 15 - 20 PERCENT PER YEAR THROUGH 2020