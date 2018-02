Feb 5 (Reuters) - Hess Midstream Partners LP:

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP REPORTS ESTIMATED RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME IN Q4 2017 WERE $150.5 MILLION COMPARED TO $151.6 MILLION IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER

* HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO HESS MIDSTREAM WAS $14.8 MILLION, OR $0.26 PER COMMON UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: