14 days ago
BRIEF-Hess reports Q2 loss per share of $1.46
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 11:49 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Hess reports Q2 loss per share of $1.46

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Hess Corp:

* Hess reports estimated results for the second quarter of 2017

* Q2 loss per share $1.46

* 2017 net production guidance, excluding Libya, increased to 305,000 to 310,000 boepd, upper end of previous guidance

* Qtrly net production from Bakken averaged 108,000 boepd, compared to 106,000 boepd in prior-year quarter

* 2017 E&P capital and exploratory expenditures are projected to be $2.15 billion, down from original guidance of $2.25 billion

* Qtrly net production from gulf of Mexico was 51,000 boepd, compared to 54,000 boepd in prior-year quarter

* Qtrly ‍oil and gas production exceeded guidance; total production was 294,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd)​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues and non-operating income $1,228 million versus $1,269 million in Q2 2016

* Of remaining net development costs in Guyana (offshore), approximately $250 million is expected in 2018

* Of remaining net development costs in Guyana (offshore), approximately $330 million is expected in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

