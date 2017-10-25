BRIEF-Hess reports Q3 adj loss per share of $1.07

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hess Corp
* Hess reports estimated results for the third quarter of 2017
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $1.07
* Q3 loss per share $2.02
* Hess - qtrly net production from Bakken of 103,000 boepd was impacted by reduced field availability due to adverse weather, delays in completing new wells
* Hess Corp - qtrly net production from Gulf of Mexico was 59,000 boepd, compared to 61,000 boepd in prior-year quarter
* Hess Corp qtrly total production was 299,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), excluding Libya
* Hess Corp - qtrly total revenues and non-operating income $1,666 million versus $1,196 million last year
* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.29, revenue view $1.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hess - Q4 production will be negatively impacted by hurricane-related downtime and expected lower entitlement at JDA as temporary adjustment reverses
* Hess - Q3 results include after-tax gain attributable to stockholders of $280 million associated with sale of enhanced oil recovery assets in Permian Basin
* Hess Corp - E&P Q3 results include noncash after-tax charge of $550 million to impair carrying value of our assets in Norway as result of expected sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: