BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise says sees fy 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25

* Hewlett Packard enterprise announces FY18 outlook
* Sees FY 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25
* Sees FY 2018 gaap earnings per share about $0.43 to $0.53
* Board approves dividend increase of 15% to $0.075 per share
* Board increases share repurchase authorization by $5 billion
* Commmits to returning $2.5 billion to shareholders in fy18, including $2 billion in share repurchases
* Sees fy 2018 free cash flow to be approximately $1 billion
* HPE next program will over next three years drive gross cost savings of $1.5 billion
* Non-gaap diluted eps is expected to be approximately $1.00 in fy 2017
* Net cost savings will be approximately $800 million on a run rate basis exiting fiscal year 2020
* Company expects modest revenue growth when adjusted for sales to tier-1 service providersin fy 2018
* President neri gave additional detail on initiative called hpe next
* In fy18, co will have $200 million of legacy restructuring and separation payments
* In fy18, co will have $300 million of payments for tax settlements, and $600 million of funding for hpe next
* Hewlett packard enterprise co-through hpe next, co to simplify organizational structure, redesign business processes, prioritize investments in growth areas
* Through HPE next company will also right-size its end-to-end cost structure