BRIEF-Hexagon board reiterates support for CEO after appeal of Norway trial verdict

* FOLLOWING THE OSLO DISTRICT COURT’S ACQUITTAL DECISION (ANNOUNCED 10 JANUARY 2018) IN THE CASE AGAINST OLA ROLLÉN, HEXAGON’S PRESIDENT AND CEO, THE NORWEGIAN ECONOMIC CRIME AUTHORITY (ØKOKRIM) ANNOUNCED TODAY ITS DECISION TO APPEAL​

* HEXAGON CHAIRMAN ABOUT OLA ROLLEN: ‍I SPEAK ON BEHALF OF BOARD AND EVERYONE ELSE WHO HAS SUPPORTED OLA SINCE BEGINNING OF THIS ORDEAL THAT WE STAND UNITED WITH HIM​

* HEXAGON: ‍NORWEGIAN ECONOMIC CRIME AUTHORITY DECISION TO APPEAL DOESN‘T CHANGE ANYTHING, BOARD WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT CEO OLA ROLLEN​

* HEXAGON: ‍AS STATED IN A SEPARATE PRESS RELEASE BY OLA ROLLÉN'S DEFENSE ATTORNEY MR. CHRISTIAN HJORT, A MOTION TO COURT OF APPEAL TO DISMISS APPEAL BY ØKOKRIM WILL BE FILED SOON, AS IT IS EVIDENT THAT APPEAL WILL NOT SUCCEED