Jan 15 (Reuters) - Hexagon:

* POSITIVELY AFFECTED BY US TAX REFORM

* SAYS ‍EXPECTS A ONE-OFF POSITIVE TAX INCOME OF APPROXIMATELY 72 MEUR DURING Q4 OF 2017​

* SAYS ‍ONE-OFF POSITIVE TAX EFFECT WILL NOT IMPACT CASH FLOW​

* SAYS ‍DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN GROUP TAX RATE FOR 2018 BASED ON CURRENT ESTIMATES​