Jan 10 (Reuters) - Hexagon:

* SAYS ‍“I AM RELIEVED BY COURT‘S VERDICT, CONFIRMING WHAT I AND MY LAWYERS HAVE STATED FROM BEGINNING; THAT I DID NOTHING WRONG” SAID OLA ROLLÉN​

* ROLLEN SAYS ‍I REMAIN COMMITTED TO SERVING AS CEO FOR HEXAGON FOR AS LONG AS BOARD AND SHAREHOLDERS WILL ALLOW​