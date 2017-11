Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hexaware Technologies Ltd

* Declared interim dividend of 1 rupee per share

* Sept quarter consol profit 1.42 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol profit was 1.20 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 9.93 billion rupees

* Consol profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.14 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol revenue from operations was 9.04 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: