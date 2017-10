Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hexcel Corp:

* HEXCEL AND VESTAS EXPAND COMPOSITE MATERIALS SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR WIND BLADES

* ‍UNDER TERMS OF MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT, HEXCEL WILL SUPPLY VESTAS WITH ADVANCED PREPREG MANUFACTURED AT HEXCEL PLANTS IN NEUMARKT, WINDSOR, TIANJIN​