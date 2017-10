Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hexindai Inc​

* ‍Hexindai Inc​ sees IPO of between a minimum of 2.73 million and maximum of 8.9 million american depositary shares - sec filing

* Hexindai Inc​ says anticipate IPO price will be between us$9.00 per ADS and us$11.00 per ADS

* Hexindai Inc​ says have applied to list ADSS on the Nasdaq global market under the symbol "HX" Source text : bit.ly/2gob2Bw