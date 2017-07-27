FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 days ago
BRIEF-HFF Q2 earnings per share $0.49
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-HFF Q2 earnings per share $0.49

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Hff Inc

* Hff, inc. Reports second quarter 2017 financial and transaction production results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 revenue $137.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $127.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hff inc - production volumes for q2 of 2017 totaled approximately $21.4 billion representing a 25.0% increase in production volume

* Hff inc - production volumes for six months ended june 30, 2017 totaled approximately $42.6 billion representing a 19.2% increase in production volume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

