July 19 (Reuters) - HFF Inc

* HFF secures $110 million refinancing for 7-building office portfolio in the Dallas area

* HFF Inc - proceeds of loan will be used to refinance existing debt and fully stabilize property

* HFF - representing Billingsley Co, co got 3-year, floating-rate, non-recourse loan with 2 1-year extension options through ares commercial real estate co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: