Nov 21 (Reuters) - Hgl Ltd

* Fy ‍revenues from ordinary activities $52.1 million versus $52.3 million

* Fy ‍net profit for period attributable to members $2.7 million, down 37 percent​

* ‍Declared final dividend of 1.5 cents per share fully franked​