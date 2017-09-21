BRIEF-Hiday Hidaka March to Aug profit seen at over 2.6 billion yen, up 4 percent - Nikkei

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Hiday Hidaka March to Aug profit seen at over 2.6 billion yen, up 4 percent - Nikkei

* Hiday Hidaka March-August sales expected to climb 6 percent to 20.2 billion yen - Nikkei

* Hiday Hidaka likely to keep its FY forecast unchanged when it reports earnings for the first half on Sept. 28 - Nikkei

* Hiday Hidaka expects full year sales to climb 4 percent to 40 billion yen and operating profit to grow 3 percent to 4.7 billion yen - Nikkei