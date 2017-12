Dec 21 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* HIDAY HIDAKA‘S PARENT-ONLY OPERATING PROFIT FOR MARCH-NOVEMBER LIKELY ROSE 1% FROM LAST YEAR, REMAINING IN THE RANGE OF 3.7 BILLION YEN - NIKKEI

* HIDAY HIDAKA‘S SALES PROBABLY GREW ABOUT 6% TO AROUND 30.2 BILLION YEN FOR THE MARCH-NOVEMBER PERIOD - NIKKEI

* HIDAY HIDAKA IS EXPECTED TO MAINTAIN ITS FORECAST FOR THE YEAR THROUGH FEBRUARY - NIKKEI