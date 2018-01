Jan 5 (Reuters) - HIDDN SOLUTIONS ASA:

* HIDDN SIGNS AGREEMENT TO START DELIVERY OF 500 UNITS OF ITS LAPTOP 1+ AND

* ‍WILL PROCESS AND DELIVER ORDER AFTER RECEIVING SETTLEMENT OF FULL VALUE OF FIRST 500 DISCS AGREED TO EUR 375,000​

* GETS ORDER FOR 500 LAPTOP 1+ AND KEY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM FROM NEW CLIENT IN MIDDLE-EAST REGION​