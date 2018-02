Feb 16 (Reuters) - HIDDN SOLUTIONS ASA:

* OPERATING REVENUES OF NOK 6.3 MILLION IN Q4 2017 COMPARED TO NOK 1.5 MILLION IN CORRESPONDING QUARTER OF 2016‍​

* NET LOSS IN Q4 2017 WAS NOK 9.0 MILLION COMPARED TO A LOSS OF NOK 26.9 MILLION IN CORRESPONDING QUARTER OF 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)