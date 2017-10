Sept 15 (Reuters) - High Arctic Energy Services Inc

* High Arctic announces normal course issuer bid

* High Arctic Energy Services - co is authorized to purchase up to 2.9 million common shares, representing approximately 10 percent of public float of High Arctic

* High Arctic Energy Services Inc - corporation is authorized to make purchases during period from September 19, 2017 to September 18, 2018