September 13, 2017 / 2:51 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Highlight China IoT International says Gao Zhiyin tendered his resignation as executive director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Highlight China Iot International Ltd :

* Gao Zhiyin has tendered his resignation as an executive director and ceased to be chairman of board

* Gao Zhiping has tendered his resignation as an executive director and ceased to be CEO

* Zhi Hua has been appointed as an executive director, chairman of board

* Lam Kai Yeung has been appointed as chief executive officer of company

* Lam Kai Yeung ceased to be chief financial officer

* Yuan Xiaolei has been appointed as chief financial officer of company

* Resignation of Gao Zhiyin and Gao Zhiping as executive directors was due to change in control of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

