Dec 27 (Reuters) - HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 23 PARA. 1 SENTENCE 1 NO. 1 OF THE GERMAN SECURITIES ACQUISITION AND TAKEOVER ACT

* HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS - ‍UNTIL 22 DEC TAKEOVER OFFER ACCEPTED FOR 100,231 CONSTANTIN SHARES, APPROX 0.107% OF SHARE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)