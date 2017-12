Dec 15 (Reuters) - Highpower International Inc:

* HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF USD $14.2 MILLION INVESTMENT TO GANZHOU HIGHPOWER

* HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL INC- AFTER CAPITAL INCREASE, SHENZHEN HIGHPOWER TECHNOLOGY WILL HOLD 31 PERCENT OF GANZHOU HIGHPOWER‘S EQUITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: