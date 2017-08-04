BRIEF-Hikari Tsushin to issue 16th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 40 bln yen

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hikari Tsushin Inc
* Says it plans to issue 16th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 40 billion yen, with issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen
* Says payment date on Aug. 10, maturity date on Aug. 10, 2027 and coupon rate of 1.78 percent per annum
* Nomura Securities Co Ltd will serve as main underwriter
* The bonds will be used for repayment of loans and bonds and working capital
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/aci3kP
