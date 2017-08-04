FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hikari Tsushin to issue 16th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 40 bln yen
August 4, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Hikari Tsushin to issue 16th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 40 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hikari Tsushin Inc

* Says it plans to issue 16th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 40 billion yen, with issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says payment date on Aug. 10, maturity date on Aug. 10, 2027 and coupon rate of 1.78 percent per annum

* Nomura Securities Co Ltd will serve as main underwriter

* The bonds will be used for repayment of loans and bonds and working capital

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/aci3kP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

