Nov 14 (Reuters) - HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC:

* ‍HIKMA ACQUIRES PRODUCTS IN EUROPE FROM BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM​

* ‍ACQUIRED SIX PRODUCTS FROM BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH​

* ‍DEAL FOR AN AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF EUR 3 MILLION​