March 8 (Reuters) - Hill International Inc:

* HILL INTERNATIONAL TO NOMINATE ARNAUD AJDLER FOR ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR AT THE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* HILL INTERNATIONAL - AJDLER HAS SERVED AS MANAGING PARTNER FOR ENGINE CAPITAL L.P. SINCE 2013

* HILL INTERNATIONAL - ENGINE CAPITAL L.P. & AFFILIATES HAVE OWNERSHIP OF 9.88 PERCENT OF CO’S SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: