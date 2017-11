Nov 20 (Reuters) - Hill International Inc:

* HILL INTERNATIONAL AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE PROGRAM SUPPORT SERVICES FOR SFO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT’S CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN

* HILL INTERNATIONAL - ‍INITIAL TERM OF CONTRACT WILL BE $8.5 MILLION FOR FIRST YEAR OF SERVICES, & CAN BE RENEWED ANNUALLY BY SFO UP TO 4 ADDITIONAL YEARS​