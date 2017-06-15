FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Hill International to support Odebrecht Transport on major infrastructure projects
June 15, 2017

BRIEF-Hill International to support Odebrecht Transport on major infrastructure projects

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Hill International Inc

* Hill international - has received contract from odebrecht transport to provide an independent assessment of construction of são paulo city metro line 6

* Hill international inc - são paulo city metro line 6 is a 15-kilometer (9.3-mile) line with 15 stations and is approximately one-third complete

* Hill international - to also provide independent assessment of construction of dom pedro highway in são paulo state, br-163 highway in mato grosso state Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

