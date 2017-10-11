FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hill-Rom provides update on Puerto Rico facility
October 11, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Hill-Rom provides update on Puerto Rico facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Hill-rom Holdings Inc

* Hill-Rom provides update on Puerto Rico facility

* Hill-Rom Holdings Inc - ‍does not expect a material financial impact related to recent hurricanes​

* Hill-Rom Holdings - ‍repairs have been completed, manufacturing operations have resumed​

* Hill-Rom Holdings - ‍confirmed aspen surgical​ facility sustained minor structural damage, temporary loss of power, minimal water damage due to hurricane

* Hill-Rom Holdings Inc - expects to return to full production capacity at Puerto Rico facility in coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

