BRIEF-Hillenbrand reports Q4 EPS $0.60‍​

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Hillenbrand Inc

* Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.60‍​

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.62‍​

* Qtrly revenue of $443 million increased 3 pct over prior year‍​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $427.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* End order backlog grew 26 pct over the prior year to $632 million

* Sees fiscal 2018 revenue growth of 2 pct to 4 pct ‍​

* Fiscal 2018 adjusted eps expected to be $2.16 to $2.28 ‍​

* Fiscal 2018 gaap eps expected to be $2.11 to $2.23‍​