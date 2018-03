March 9 (Reuters) - Hillenbrand Inc:

* HILLENBRAND SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* HILLENBRAND INC - FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013

* HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MILLION IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS