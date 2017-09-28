FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hilton announces secondary offering of 14,610,000 shares of common stock
September 28, 2017 / 8:48 PM / in 19 days

BRIEF-Hilton announces secondary offering of 14,610,000 shares of common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

* Hilton announces secondary offering of 14,610,000 shares of common stock

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings - Certain selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Group L.P. have commenced a secondary offering of 14.6 million shares

* Hilton Worldwide - Entered into share repurchase agreement with selling stockholders pursuant to which Hilton intends to repurchase up to 986,175 shares

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc- Expects to fund share repurchase from cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

