Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hilton Food Group Plc

* ‍HILTON TO EXPAND PACKING CAPABILITY TO NEW ZEALAND​

* TO CONSTRUCT NEW MEAT PROCESSING FACILITY IN AUCKLAND AND SUPPLY PROGRESSIVE ENTERPRISES TRADING AS COUNTDOWN SUPERMARKETS​

* PROPOSED CO‘S NEW UNIT ,HILTON FOODS NEW ZEALAND,TO FINANCE NEW FOOD PACKING FACILITY, WITH COMMENCEMENT OF PRODUCTION TARGETED FOR 2020​

* ‍IT IS EXPECTED THAT HILTON‘S INVESTMENT IN PLANT AND EQUIPMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY NZ $54 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: