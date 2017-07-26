FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
BRIEF-Hilton reports second quarter results, raises full year outlook
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Hilton reports second quarter results, raises full year outlook

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.47 to $0.51 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc sees full year 2017 diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, to be between $1.78 and $1.85

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings sees full year 2017 system-wide RevPAR to increase between 1.0 and 3 percent on comparable and currency neutral basis versus 2016

* Hilton Worldwide sees Q3 2017 system-wide RevPAR increase between 0.0 percent and 2.0 percent on comparable and currency neutral basis versus Q3 of 2016

* Hilton Worldwide sees full year 2017 capital expenditures, excluding amounts reimbursed by hotel owners, between $150 million and $200 million

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc sees increasing luxury distribution by approximately 15 percent this year

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - system-wide comparable RevPAR increased 1.8 percent on a currency neutral basis for Q2 compared to prior year

* Hilton Worldwide - raised adjusted EBITDA guidance for full year 2017 to between $1,880 million and $1,920 million, an increase of $20 million at midpoint

* Hilton Worldwide - raised cash available for capital return guidance for FY 2017 to between $1.0 billion and $1.1 billion, an increase of $100 million at midpoint

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - Q2 revenue $2.35 billion

* Q2 revenue view $2.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.