BRIEF-Hilton says corporate customers are cautiously optimistic - Conf call

July 26 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

* Hilton says expectations for macro indicators, such as, GDP growth and nonresidential fixed investment growth, suggest continued improvement for 2017, but co has not seen that translate into increased demand

* Hilton says its 2017 forecast suggests co will achieve midpoint of its RevPAR range

* Hilton says continues to forecast 2017 U.S. RevPAR growth towards the lower half of its 1-3 percent system-wide range

* Hilton says corporate customers are cautiously optimistic; they would like to see more clarity on public policy, positive movement on tax reform, before dialing up spending on travel Further company coverage: