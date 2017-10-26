BRIEF-Hilton Worldwide Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

* Hilton reports third quarter results, raises full year outlook

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

* Q3 earnings per share $0.55 from continuing operations

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.41 to $0.45 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hilton Worldwide - fy 2018 system-wide revpar expected to increase between 1.0 % and 3.0 % on comparable and currency neutral basis compared to 2017​

* Hilton Worldwide - ‍raised adjusted ebitda guidance for full year 2017 to between $1,920 million and $1,940 million, an increase of $30 million at midpoint​

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - ‍system-wide comparable revpar increased 1.3 percent on a currency neutral basis for Q3 compared to prior year​

* Hilton Worldwide - Q4 ‍system-wide revpar expected to increase between 1.0 % and 3.0 % on comparable and currency neutral basis compared to q4 of 2016​

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - ‍q4 2017 diluted eps, before special items, is projected to be between $0.41 and $0.45​

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - ‍q4 2017 diluted eps, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $0.41 and $0.45​

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - qtrly total revenues $ 2,354 million versus $ 1,867‍​ million

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - ‍full year 2017 diluted eps, before special items, is projected to be between $1.68 and $1.72​

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - ‍full year 2017 diluted eps, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $1.87 and $1.91​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )