Dec 7 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc:

* HILTON WORLDWIDE - UNVEILED ‘CONNECTED ROOM’, A HIGH-TECH GUEST ROOM ENABLING GUESTS TO PERSONALIZE STAY FROM THEIR MOBILE DEVICE

* HILTON WORLDWIDE - 'CONNECTED ROOM' TO SCALE RAPIDLY TO HOTELS ACROSS THE U.S. IN 2018