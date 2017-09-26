BRIEF-Himax Technologies announces disposal of investment

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Himax Technologies Inc
* Himax Technologies Inc - Total proceeds from disposal are $32.00 million with a pre-tax gain of approximately $23.04 million
* Himax Technologies Inc says has reached an agreement with a buyer to dispose of a direct investment made over 2007 to 2008
* Himax Technologies Inc says gain after tax is estimated to be $20.74 million, representing a contribution of 12.0 cents gaap net income per diluted ads
* Himax Technologies Inc - Proceeds from disposal will be used to partially fund this year's "heavy capital expenditure"