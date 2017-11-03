FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hindalco Industries Sept-qtr profit down about 11 pct
#Markets News
November 3, 2017 / 8:32 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Hindalco Industries Sept-qtr profit down about 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hindalco Industries Ltd

* Says Sept quarter net profit 3.93 billion rupees ‍​- TV

* Says Sept quarter revenue 103.08 billion rupees ‍​- TV

* Says one time loss 1.06 billion rupees for quarter ‍​- TV

* Hindalco Industries Ltd consensus forecast for Sept quarter profit was 5.26 billion rupees

* Last year Sept quarter profit of 4.40 billion rupees last year

* Last year Sept quarter revenue from operations 95.62 billion rupees last year

* The profit, revenue and one time loss alerts were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2A2ysAp) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
