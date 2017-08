July 7 (Reuters) - Hindustan Construction Company Ltd

* Gets members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO & whole time director

* Gets members' nod for issue of upto 12.4 million equity shares of co

* Gets members' nod for issue of upto 1.1 million OCDs on preferential basis

* Gets members' nod for giving lenders option to covert o/s borrowings from default under S4A scheme, into equity shares