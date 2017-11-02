BRIEF-Hindustan Construction says maintains asset cover sufficient to discharge principal amount for debt securities ​

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hindustan Construction Company Ltd

* Maintained 100 percent asset cover sufficient to discharge principal amount for ncds issued by co ​

Source text - Hindustan Construction Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has maintained a 100% asset cover sufficient to discharge the principal amount for the non-convertible debt securities issued by the company. Further, in respect of the secured non-convertible debentures aggregating Rs.100 crores the Company has created a secured and created a charge by way of registered mortgage on the parcel of land (immovable non-residential property) admeasuring 22 acres and 24 gunthas at Tara Village, Panvel Taluka; all present and future movable assets and current assets of the Company; all other additional and specified assets.

