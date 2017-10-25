FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2017 / 10:35 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Hindustan Unilever Sept quarter profit up about 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever Ltd

* Sept quarter profit 12.76 billion rupees versus profit of 10.96 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter profit was 11.85 billion rupees

* Declared interim dividend of 8 rupees per share

* Sept quarter total income 85.13 billion rupees versus 87.33 billion rupees last year

* Says comparable domestic consumer growth of 10 percent in qtr‍​‍​

* Trade conditions continue to improve; wholesale channel steadily normalising

* While transition to gst impacted trade purchases in early part of quarter, consumer offtake remained stable‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2yLjxLI Further company coverage:

