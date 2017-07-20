FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
BRIEF-Hindustan Zinc June qtr profit up about 81 pct
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Huge protest rally brings Mumbai to a standstill
Huge protest rally brings Mumbai to a standstill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 20, 2017 / 9:04 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Hindustan Zinc June qtr profit up about 81 pct

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Hindustan Zinc Ltd

* June quarter net profit 18.76 billion rupees versus profit of 10.37 billion rupees last year

* June quarter total income 55.43 billion rupees versus 34.38 billion rupees last year

* June quarter mined metal production up 84 percent y-o-y at 233 kt

* Says on track to reach mined metal capacity of 1.2 MTPA in fy 2020

* Says fumer project expected to complete by mid FY 2019

* Says expect production from shaft at rampura agucha mine to start in Q3 FY19

* Says Zawar mill debottlenecking project will be completed by Sept quarter

* At Sindesar Khurd, co expects commissioning of winder system by Q1 FY 2019 and production from shaft to start in Q2 FY 2019 Source text - (bit.ly/2tsezUR) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.