July 13 (Reuters) - Hingham Institution For Savings :

* Hingham Savings announces 9% increase in diluted quarterly earnings per share and 15.08% return on equity

* Quarterly earnings per share $2.97

* Qtrly net interest income, after provision for loan losses $15.4 million versus $14.1 million

* Qtrly net interest income $15.7 million versus $14.3 million