Nov 23 (Reuters) - Hippo Valley Estates Ltd:

* HIPPO VALLEY ESTATES LTD - HY REVENUE OF US$72,4 MILLION (2016: US$82,9 MILLION)‍​

* HIPPO VALLEY ESTATES LTD - HY OPERATING PROFIT OF US$8,0 MILLION (2016: US$3,9 MILLION)‍​

* HIPPO VALLEY ESTATES LTD - HY PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD OF US$5,6 MILLION (2016: US$1,4 MILLION)‍​

* HIPPO VALLEY ESTATES LTD -DECIDED NOT TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017‍​